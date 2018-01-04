Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Bullies' parents could be fined $600, under proposed Sharpsburg ordinance

Christine Manganas | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
New council members Matthew Brudnock, left, and Joe Simbari, right, along with incumbents Brittany Reno and Karen Pastor were sworn in Tuesday by District Judge Robert Gallo.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg Council wants to take bullying by the horns through an ordinance that would hold parents accountable when their children harass others.

Mayor Matthew Rudzki said Brentwood is the only Allegheny County municipality that has a bullying ordinance on the books. The one under consideration in Sharpsburg would fine parents up to $600 for the actions of their children under 18. If the fine goes unpaid, they could face up to 30 days in jail.

The ordinance would make bullying and harassment unlawful, targeting actions that don't rise to current criminal standards.

“I think that if we can help one kid not have to deal with the despair and hopelessness that comes with being bullied by peers and those peers not being held accountable for their cruelties, then this is something we should pass,” Councilwoman Brittany Reno said.

Borough Manager Bill Rossey said council likely would vote on the proposed ordinance at the end of the month.

In Pennsylvania, schools are required to provide written policies to students addressing how to make complaints about harassment. The Sharpsburg ordinance would take it one step further by penalizing parents of those kids caught bullying — whether the actions occur online or in person.

Rudzki introduced the proposed ordinance at a meeting last month.

Bullying — defined in the ordinance draft as “a form of harassment and an intentional course of action intended to intimidate, abuse, defame or threaten another person” — is an issue not often recognized and something that needs to be addressed, Councilman Greg Domian said.

“It's a widespread problem,” Domian said. “I honestly believe that if this ordinance is passed and we enforce it, people will be aware.”

Domian, a basketball coach for the Sharpsburg Wolves, said he has seen bullying on the court, in school, at Kennedy Park and online.

“It existed a little bit when I was younger, but it is so widespread now over Facebook, Snapchat, on the school bus and all over the streets,” Domian said.

He predicted other communities would follow suit if Sharpsburg becomes the second community in the county to adopt a bullying ordinance.

“I foresee surrounding municipalities jumping on the bandwagon after us if we so choose to do it,” Domian said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

