Fox Chapel

Riverfront 47 earns $2.5 million state grant for site prep

Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
A gantry crane sits on the Riverfront 47 site along the Allegheny River near the Highland Park Bridge. The land runs through Sharpsburg, O’Hara and Aspinwall.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
Riverfront 47 may be coming to Sharpsburg sooner than expected.

The project, a proposed commercial development on a 1.5-mile stretch of land from Sharpsburg to Aspinwall, was awarded a $2.5 million state grant for site acquisition and preparation.

The money came through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, administered by the Office of the Budget.

Mark Minnerly of The Mosites Co., developers of Riverfront 47, was not immediately available for comment.

Sharpsburg council member Karen Pastor said the grant is another positive step towards getting the riverfront project off the ground and improving Sharpsburg and the surrounding areas.

The money comes on the heels of a $1.5 million PennDOT grant received by the borough for reconstruction of 19th Street to ready it as an entrance to the development.

“The announcement is quite the surprise for Sharpsburg,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

“The RACP grant brings us one step closer to reclaiming our riverfront and tapping into the economic development it can generate.”

Riverfront 47 includes 835,000-square-feet of mixed-use development from housing to industry to shopping. It is expected to restore a missing piece of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and restore access to the river's edge.

Rudzki expects 2018 will to produce movement after the initial two years focused on discussion, cleanup and review.

Chris Minnerly of Mosites previously said that construction at Riverfront 47 hinged on access to the property and that with approval of the PennDOT grant to widen 19th Street, erect retaining walls and install traffic signals, work could begin within two years.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

