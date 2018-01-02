Dorseyville Middle School students collecting birthday gifts for homeless children
Dorseyville Middle School students are hoping to provide birthday cheer to homeless children in the Pittsburgh area.
Students are working with Beverly's Birthdays, a non-profit that hosts birthday parties for children who wouldn't otherwise have them because of their living situations. The group has provided more than 25,000 birthday experiences since it was founded in 2012.
DMS students are collectings toys, books, games and gift cards through Jan. 18. All items should be new and unwrapped. Nerf items are not accepted, nor are bikes or scooters.
Gifts are given to children ages one to 21.
Anyone interested in donating a gift can bring it to the school lobby, 3732 Saxonburg Boulevard, Indiana Township.
For more, email season_gigliotti@fcasd.edu.
