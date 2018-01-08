Fox Chapel Area School Board member Joel Weinstein retires after 21 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Joel Weinstein joined the Fox Chapel Area School Board 21 years ago, it was with hopes to maximize the potential of every child that walked through the doors.

Two decades later, the retired Coca-Cola executive said it is time for a younger generation to take over but continue that same objective.

“I am deeply honored to have served the community for so long and feel that I am leaving it in good hands,” he said.

Weinstein's term expired Jan. 2 and he was replaced by newcomer Edith Cook who was elected in November.

Weinstein said he originally delved into school operations because he had time to devote to the intricacies of budgets, infrastructure and curriculum.

As a resident of the district nearly four decades, his children graduated from FCA and Weinstein regularly attended meetings prior to joining the board.

“I felt that my expertise in management and finance would be of benefit to the district,” said Weinstein, who holds an MBA in economics and finance from the City College of New York.

Superintendent Gene Freeman said Weinstein was a loyal member of the school board whose dedication never wavered.

“He always put the children of the school district first in all of the decisions that he made,” Freeman said.

Weinstein served nine years as board president. As he looks back, he is proud to have played a role in streamlining the board's operations, boosting efficiency and supporting continuous updates of district facilities. Weinstein said he looks forward to the completion of the new $18 million Kerr Elementary, which will replace the current 1920s-era building, immerse the students in technology and address 21st Century skills.

His only concern stepping away from leadership is the lack of support he said public education receives on both national and state levels.

“When I started on the board, state funding for education was close to 50 percent. Today we get only in the teens,” he said.

Funded by property taxes, the district might have to fight a possible income- and sales-tax based system, he said.

“Property values are tied to the quality of the education a school district provides and that requires appropriate funding,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.