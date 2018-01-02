Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy to offer cyberbullying program for parents

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Sameer Hinduja
submitted
Sameer Hinduja

Updated 1 hour ago

Parents can learn about cyberbullying and social media during a free presentation at Shady Side Academy.

The session will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA Senior School campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Sameer Hinduja of the Cyberbullying Research Center. Hinduja, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University, has written several books on cyberbullying and safe social media use.

The educational program is designed for parents and caregivers, and will provide a broad overview of the way teens are using and misusing their phones and other technology.

Hinduja will discuss the latest apps and ways that adults can do to mitigate problems. Specific topics will include helping youth develop moral compasses, the pros and cons of monitoring and how to build communication with your child.

For more, visit shadysideacademy.org/parenteducation.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.