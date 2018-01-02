Shady Side Academy to offer cyberbullying program for parents
Parents can learn about cyberbullying and social media during a free presentation at Shady Side Academy.
The session will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA Senior School campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Sameer Hinduja of the Cyberbullying Research Center. Hinduja, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University, has written several books on cyberbullying and safe social media use.
The educational program is designed for parents and caregivers, and will provide a broad overview of the way teens are using and misusing their phones and other technology.
Hinduja will discuss the latest apps and ways that adults can do to mitigate problems. Specific topics will include helping youth develop moral compasses, the pros and cons of monitoring and how to build communication with your child.
For more, visit shadysideacademy.org/parenteducation.
