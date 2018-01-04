Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Snow brings life to Aspinwall area parks

Jan Pakler | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Setting up to take the hill at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park is Jack O'Brien, left, Roan Griffiin and Emmet Griffin with his snowboard, Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Alessandro Moreira shows off his soccer skills to his family while playing with them at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park on Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Kyle Moreira, 10, pulls his sister, Tyler, through the snow for a sled ride at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park on Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Eleanor Fox takes the front seat with friend, Elizabeth Crookston, as the pair fly down the hill at O'Hara Elementary School while sledding on Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aiden Dorneich and Walter Scheri walk to the top of the hill at O'Hara Elementary School with their sleds after snowfall on Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Cold weather and snow added up to good times for kids and their families at parks around Aspinwall recently.

Sleds and snowboards have been cruising down the hillside at Aspinwall Riverfront Park and at the hill along O'Hara Elementary School. Squaw Valley Park has a frozen pond for skaters and there is a rink installed and maintained nearby in Fox Chapel.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

