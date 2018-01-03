Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall's Dave Nemec delivers thousands of Presents from Police

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

Aspinwall Police Officer Dave Nemec carried on his tradition of playing Santa for sick children by delivering 37 cruisers full of gifts in December to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.

“There were a thousand-plus presents,” Nemec said, after completing his seventh holiday Presents from Police collection.

He had plenty of elves to help the fundraiser — nearly 100 officers contributed, including those from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel, Blawnox, Etna and Millvale.

“It's hands-on with everybody,” Nemec said. “Without all the officers, this would never happen.”

From its beginnings in 2011, the program has grown from five departments participating to 25 this year.

“It is just unbelievable how much it grows every year and I thank my borough for letting me get involved in this,” Nemec said. “It takes everybody's help to make it happen.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

