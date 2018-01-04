Letter to the editor: Not impressed with Aspinwall's new council
Residents attending Aspinwall council's reorganization meeting on Jan. 2 were witness to a display of political corruption and cronyism reminiscent of an episode of the sinister “House of Cards” series on Netflix. I heard loud gasps, and even groans, from the audience as Tim McLaughlin, the most voluble yet least effective councilman, was voted in as president. Newly elected Councilwoman Marcia Cooper was voted in as vice president, most probably in return for her vote for Mr. McLaughlin. Council's actions were quite obviously planned, and probably rehearsed.
Mr. McLaughlin then gleefully took up the gavel and proceeded to embarrass himself with his total lack of skills needed to run a meeting, and to exact vengeance on those who had opposed his ill-conceived proposals in the past; most notably, Anne Marsico, the most intelligent and hard-working member of council. Mr. McLaughlin blatantly ignored her when it came time for committee reports.
The agenda meeting which followed the self-congratulatory celebrations of the new council was notable for its lack of substance. Aspinwall borough is currently without a mayor or police chief, yet neither issue made the agenda for next week's regular council meeting. Residents did learn, however, that as council president, Mr. McLaughlin is also considered acting mayor. And he rises to this position without benefit of a popular vote. Congratulations, Aspinwall, you are now subject to an authoritarian regime.
Linda L. Bendel
Aspinwall