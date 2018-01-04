Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox has two new council members; same officers for 2018

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Submitted

Updated 1 hour ago

Two new Blawnox council members were sworn in on Jan. 2 during the annual reorganization meeting.

Newly-elected member Jessica Dayhoff won a four-year seat in November and Elaine Palmer was appointed to fill the remainder of the term left vacant when member Harry Novicki passed away in November.

Also sworn in for another four-year term were council members Debbie Laskey, Randy Stoddard, John Simmons and Meghan Kennedy, and Mayor Anthony Gross.

Council re-elected Laskey and Stoddard as president and vice-president.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

