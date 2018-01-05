'Fill the Truck' event at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church feeds needy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 10-foot box truck will be parked at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church on Jan. 21 waiting to be filled with pasta, pancake mix and paper towels for distribution to local food pantries.

Deacon Cate Mettenburg said the annual “Fill the Truck” fundraiser follows the holiday season, a time when food banks report empty shelves because of increased demands.

“Higher utility bills this time of year can make the paychecks stretch less too,” she said.

The campaign at Fox Chapel Presbyterian aims to ease worries for those in need. According to Mettenburg, 26 percent of people served at Allegheny County food pantries are senior citizens and 21 percent children.

Parishioners and community members are encouraged to donate canned goods and paper products from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

“We want to fill the truck to the roof,” Mettenburg said.

Suggested items include cereal, boxed meals, stuffing, sauce, canned potatoes, peanut butter, spaghetti, canned chili, juice, condiments, coffee and toilet paper. For those who want to donate early, there are plastic bins in the red-tile entryway of the church.

The event is sponsored by the church's board of deacons, who list hunger ministry as a primary concern.

Donations will directly benefit St. Vincent de Paul in Sharpsburg, Bread of Life in Etna and Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center in Indiana Township.

Deacon Katie Nichols said she takes to heart the mission of Bread of Life, which is to bring love and peace through sharing the blessings of food with those who are in need.

“It is amazing to see the community working together,” she said. “Everyone is able to take part and help those in need.”

Mettenburg agreed that the family-oriented fundraiser is something all ages can participate in.

“We have younger children who pack up bags of food and they are so excited to help the people who need it,” she said. “We also have older kids who use their own earned money to buy items and it's gratifying to see that they feel they are making a difference.

“They are a big help the day of loading the truck and delivering the food.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.