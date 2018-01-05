Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall's Bark in the Park this Sunday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Ben Evashavik throws a ball while playing with dogs at the Aspinwall ball fields last spring.
Bundle up and bring your four-legged friends to the Aspinwall ball fields on Sunday for the borough's first-ever Bark in the Park.

The event will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the mixer is open to residents and their pooches, and is meant to provide a social event for neighbors to mingle at the leash-free dog park under the baseball field lights.

There will be hot chocolate and coffee served. Suggested donation is $5 and will be donated to the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department's K-9 unit.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

