Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Aspinwall hosts Bark in the Park to showcase new off-leash dog area

Jan Pakler | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Edie Tuthill plays with her yellow lab and other dogs at the Aspinwall Recreation Area on Sunday, Jan. 7. The park is open for off-leash dogs through the winter.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Residents brought out their dogs for a good run on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, during Bark in the Park at the Aspinwall Recreation Area.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer fire department K-9 handler Barb Double brought her two German shepherds to the Bark in the Park event at the ball fields in Aspinwall Recreation Area, Jan. 7, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Ben Evashavik plays with dogs at the Bark in the Park event during the opening of the off-leash area at Aspinwall Recreation Area, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
The first Bark in the Park event took place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Aspinwall Recreation Area. About 30 dogs and their owners showed up for the event opening the off-leash area at the park for the season.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Aspinwall's first Bark in the Park event Sunday was a success despite the frigid temperatures.

Hosted at the Aspinwall Recreation Area along Field Avenue, more than 20 residents attended with their four-legged friends and mingled with neighbors.

Councilwoman Jen Evashavik said more than 10 new permits were registered for the borough's off-leash dog park, which is located at the baseball fields in the off-season.

In all, more than 30 borough dogs are now registered for the year-old off-leash area, which is open through March 31 and then again on Nov. 1 after baseball season.

Cost for the permit is $10. For more, call the borough at 412-781-0213.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

