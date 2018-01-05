Letter to the editor: Baseless innuendo does not represent majority view in Aspinwall

I disagree with the letter to the editor that appeared online recently, “Not impressed with Aspinwall's new council,” and the notion that the opinon presumably represents the “vast majority” of how Aspinwall feels, as someone said in a posted comment.

I attended the agenda meeting referenced and did not witness a display of “political corruption and cronyism” or any of the other baseless innuendo offered up by the letter writer. What I did witness was the swearing-in of newly elected council members and the nomination and vote for new council leadership, per protocol. This new council can now get down to running the business of the borough, which they volunteered to do.

Understandably, some residents are not pleased with how this leadership vote turned out — elections tend to have that effect. Aspinwall is more than the single issue of Riverfront 47 access, despite the constant drumbeat otherwise. There is plenty more to do in this town — landing a new mayor, police chief, possibly becoming part of a regional police force, fixing essential infrastructure, and all the other work that council is tasked to do.

I support the new council and its leadership and I look forward to positively helping in anyway I can to make this the great place where I have chosen to raise a family. That is something I believe the “vast majority” of Aspinwall would agree with.

Jeff Harris

Aspinwall