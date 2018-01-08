Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Women's Board of Pittsburgh luncheon to benefit Fox Chapel-area group

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Chair Laura Dawson, Fox Chapel Golf Club Chef Chris Brown and board president Sandy Woncheck take a break from the festivities at the Women's Board of Pittsburgh benefit to raise money for Project SEED in 2016.
Submitted
Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Women's Board of Pittsburgh 2018 luncheon and organizers expect another sell-out.

The annual event is at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.

Cost is $75 and tickets are available at womensboardpittsburgh.org.

This year's event benefits the Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition, a Fox Chapel-based group that serves children with life-limiting illnesses.

Executive Director Betsy Hawley said the coalition works to improve care options for children by educating health care professionals, coordinating resources and advocating for legislative change.

Proceeds from the event, which last year brought in $57,500, will be used to develop a mobile Family Care app, an interactive resource map and an electronic Family Care Kit.

Themed “Lighting the Way through Pittsburgh,” the luncheon includes a cooking demo by Douglas Genovese, executive chef of the Carnegie Museum Properties, and an informal fashion show by Carabella of Oakmont.

The Women's Board is in its 27th year of hosting a benefit luncheon to assist with children's issues in local communities.

Board member Laura Dawson said the group has donated more than $500,000 since it began. Other beneficiaries have included Sharpsburg Community Library and Operation Backpack.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

