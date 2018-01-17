Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

O'Hara to replace Brownshill Road Bridge for $1 million

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Engineer's drawing of new Brownshill Road Bridge in O'Hara.
submitted
Engineer's drawing of new Brownshill Road Bridge in O'Hara.

Updated 15 hours ago

The much-anticipated construction of the Brownshill Road Bridge in O'Hara is scheduled to begin this year.

Cost is about $1 million. Work will replace the structurally deficient 33.7-foot steel and concrete span that has become a maintenance hassle.

The bridge, which is off Saxonburg Boulevard, remains open.

Its replacement will be built with pre-stressed concrete beams and will increase the hydraulic opening for East Little Pine Creek, Township Engineer Chuck Steinert said.

The bridge will have increased load capacity and will be safer, Township Manager Julie Jakubec said. It will have two 11-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders.

Council has been planning to replace the bridge for at least five years.

“We hope to have the project advertised in the spring for replacement in the 2018 construction season,” Steinert said.

Steinert said annual repairs on the bridge were costing the township up to $12,000.

The bridge will reduce maintenance costs for the township and it will be built wide enough to fit two vehicles. The bridge now can fit only one at a time.

Work will require realignment of a portion of the road. Any closures will be posted in advance of the project.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.