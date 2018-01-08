Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students win top honors at local forensic tournaments

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review

Two Fox Chapel Area High School students won first place at the Brother Rene Sterner Steel City Classic forensic tournament.

The team of senior Sara Puthenpurayil and sophomore Rajeev Godse earned the top place in Policy Debate at the tournament, hosted in December at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School.

Freshman Jackson Romero also competed and won fourth place in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

More than 190 students from 25 high schools from western and central Pennsylvania competed at the event.

The trio, along with two other district students, also won awards at the Mars Area High School Invitational forensic tournament on Jan. 6.

Godse won first place in Impromptu Speaking, Puthenpurayil won third place in Impromptu Speaking and Romero won seventh place in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

Junior Jonah Green won first place in Student Congress and sophomore Jackson Boychuk won fourth place in the same event.

The tournament was at Mars Area High School with about 130 students from 13 high schools participating.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

