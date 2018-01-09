Fox Chapel Area students might not have to make up day canceled for frigid temps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area students may not be required to make up the school cancellation on Jan. 5, when most districts across the region closed for temperatures that hovered near zero degrees and a wind chill that dipped to -20.

“Given that Fox Chapel Area has extra days built into the school calendar, there is no guarantee that the students will have to make up (Jan. 5),” Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said.

The decision is left to the discretion of Superintendent Gene Freeman, who considers the district's instructional hours and days required by the state, she said.

Freeman has not yet made the decision.

“We usually wait until the threat of inclement weather is over and see where we are on the number of days that the students had off due to the weather,” Berzonski said.

Any necessary make-up days will be added to the end of the school year. Make-up days would be June 11, 12 and 13, if needed.

There will be no school for district students on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

For more on the school calendar, visit fcasd.edu.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.