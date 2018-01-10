Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Friends recall late Fox Chapel fire chief Hap Humes as passionate, dedicated

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Hap Humes hands over the title Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Chief to his son, Dee.
submitted
Hap Humes hands over the title Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Chief to his son, Dee.

Updated 2 hours ago

A founding member of the Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is being recalled by friends as a man of passion and dedication to the community.

Alfred “Hap” Humes helped establish the department in 1953 and served for 64 years — 34 of those as chief.

He died on Jan. 5 at 82.

“This is the first time since its inception that we haven't had Hap's knowledge, experience and friendship to rely on,” said VFD member Dave Schaffner Jr.

“His legacy lives on in a community that is safer because he devoted countless hours to the department and community.”

Humes' son, Dee, is the current chief.

Born in Aspinwall, where his father was a partner in a Ford dealership along Brilliant Avenue, Humes' family moved to a former peach farm on Fox Chapel Road when he was a teen.

Retired from the Fox Chapel Public Works Department, Humes once said about being VFD chief: “I saw it all, did it all. The chief does everything. If nobody else is there, he holds the hose. The fire chief has to do the first job to the last because volunteers are so short.”

Founded by the Fox Chapel Authority, the borough's first volunteer fire department disbanded at the end of World War II. At the same time, state Sen. William Flynn purchased two Army surplus fire trucks and Humes joined a couple friends who enrolled in the Allegheny County Fire Academy with hopes of chartering a new company for the Fox Chapel area.

Schaffner said the department wasn't event radio dispatched to calls for the first five years. Instead, the water plant took emergency calls and then contacted volunteers to flip a switch at the base of a community siren.

Schaffner said volunteers like Humes are seldom duplicated.

“He will be sorely missed by our department and others around the Valley.”

Dana Abate, Fox Chapel secretary, said it is because of the dedication of Humes and others that the department grew to what is now 26 members running five vehicles from two stations.

“Having worked at the borough for 38 years, I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of great people and Hap was certainly one of them,” Abate said.

“I am amazed by his passion and dedication to serving the community. It's a lesson we all should learn.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.