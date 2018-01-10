Friends recall late Fox Chapel fire chief Hap Humes as passionate, dedicated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A founding member of the Fox Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is being recalled by friends as a man of passion and dedication to the community.

Alfred “Hap” Humes helped establish the department in 1953 and served for 64 years — 34 of those as chief.

He died on Jan. 5 at 82.

“This is the first time since its inception that we haven't had Hap's knowledge, experience and friendship to rely on,” said VFD member Dave Schaffner Jr.

“His legacy lives on in a community that is safer because he devoted countless hours to the department and community.”

Humes' son, Dee, is the current chief.

Born in Aspinwall, where his father was a partner in a Ford dealership along Brilliant Avenue, Humes' family moved to a former peach farm on Fox Chapel Road when he was a teen.

Retired from the Fox Chapel Public Works Department, Humes once said about being VFD chief: “I saw it all, did it all. The chief does everything. If nobody else is there, he holds the hose. The fire chief has to do the first job to the last because volunteers are so short.”

Founded by the Fox Chapel Authority, the borough's first volunteer fire department disbanded at the end of World War II. At the same time, state Sen. William Flynn purchased two Army surplus fire trucks and Humes joined a couple friends who enrolled in the Allegheny County Fire Academy with hopes of chartering a new company for the Fox Chapel area.

Schaffner said the department wasn't event radio dispatched to calls for the first five years. Instead, the water plant took emergency calls and then contacted volunteers to flip a switch at the base of a community siren.

Schaffner said volunteers like Humes are seldom duplicated.

“He will be sorely missed by our department and others around the Valley.”

Dana Abate, Fox Chapel secretary, said it is because of the dedication of Humes and others that the department grew to what is now 26 members running five vehicles from two stations.

“Having worked at the borough for 38 years, I have had the pleasure of working with a lot of great people and Hap was certainly one of them,” Abate said.

“I am amazed by his passion and dedication to serving the community. It's a lesson we all should learn.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.