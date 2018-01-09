Executive director of Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The executive director of the Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara has resigned.

Paul McComb, who came to the center in 2014 and ushered in a $9.3 million construction project the following year, submitted his resignation effective immediately.

McComb, who previously worked as executive director of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, was not able to be reached for comment.

Monica Gay, marketing director for the center, said McComb left to pursue other opportunities.

A post on the center's website said the board thanks McComb for his service as they begin a formal search for a replacement.

Keith Fenton, who serves on the center's board, will act as the interim executive director.

Fenton will have daily office hours and assume all duties previously handled by McComb. He is a resident of O'Hara and has four children in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

A native of Latrobe, Fenton earned an MBA from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business and is recently retired from pharmaceutical producer Eli Lilly after 25 years. Fenton said he is a regular visitor to the site's fitness center and plans to spend the next few weeks reaching out to members to solicit ideas for moving forward.

“I am looking forward to working with our entire community to ensure that the Lauri Ann West Community Center continues to be the perfect place to learn, play and grow for all of our neighbors,” he said.

The 28,000-square-foot Lauri Ann West Community Center is on 11 acres along Powers Run Road. It includes a paid gym, multi-purpose area, regulation-size gymnasium and programming rooms.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.