Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy hires lacrosse guru Katy Phillips as assistant athletic director

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Katy Phillips
submitted
Katy Phillips

Updated 3 hours ago

Shady Side Academy has a new assistant director of athletics.

Katy Phillips started her new post this week and will also serve as head coach of the varsity girls' lacrosse team.

“I am incredibly honored,” Phillips said. “I am excited to have the chance to mentor coaches and student-athletes in my new role and to continue building successful teams that represent Shady Side Academy.”

Phillips will assist Gene Deal in supervising all athletic programs at the senior school campus along Fox Chapel Road and will continue the growth of a forward-thinking athletic program for boys and girls from middle school, to junior varsity to varsity/prep levels, said Jen Roupe, director of communications.

Phillips will also serve as the primary liaison between the athletic department and the college counseling office to advise coaches, students and parents through the recruiting process.

Phillips most recently worked at Robert Morris University as head coach of the school's Division I lacrosse program since 2003.

She built the Colonials' program from the ground up, taking a team that finished winless in its first season to one that made the Northeast Conference (NEC) Tournament five of the last seven years, Roupe said.

Phillips was named NEC Coach of the Year in 2011.

She is the owner of Pittsburgh Premier Lacrosse Club and 3 Rivers Lacrosse.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Phillips earned a degree in marine and freshwater biology. She earned an MBA with a concentration in sport management from Robert Morris University in 2010.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.