Shady Side Academy hires lacrosse guru Katy Phillips as assistant athletic director

Shady Side Academy has a new assistant director of athletics.

Katy Phillips started her new post this week and will also serve as head coach of the varsity girls' lacrosse team.

“I am incredibly honored,” Phillips said. “I am excited to have the chance to mentor coaches and student-athletes in my new role and to continue building successful teams that represent Shady Side Academy.”

Phillips will assist Gene Deal in supervising all athletic programs at the senior school campus along Fox Chapel Road and will continue the growth of a forward-thinking athletic program for boys and girls from middle school, to junior varsity to varsity/prep levels, said Jen Roupe, director of communications.

Phillips will also serve as the primary liaison between the athletic department and the college counseling office to advise coaches, students and parents through the recruiting process.

Phillips most recently worked at Robert Morris University as head coach of the school's Division I lacrosse program since 2003.

She built the Colonials' program from the ground up, taking a team that finished winless in its first season to one that made the Northeast Conference (NEC) Tournament five of the last seven years, Roupe said.

Phillips was named NEC Coach of the Year in 2011.

She is the owner of Pittsburgh Premier Lacrosse Club and 3 Rivers Lacrosse.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Phillips earned a degree in marine and freshwater biology. She earned an MBA with a concentration in sport management from Robert Morris University in 2010.

