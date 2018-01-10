Aspinwall's Peter King will sing Bob Dylan covers at Mr. Smalls with Mendelssohn Choir

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall resident Peter King will play guitar and sing with the Mendelssohn Choir during “The Times They Are a-Changin” event at Mr. Smalls .

With a chorus of 100-plus singers and a small instrumental ensemble, the Mendelssohn will perform covers of Bob Dylan music from Jan. 25-28 at the Millvale venue.

Composer Steve Hackman, originator of FUSE at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will conduct.

“The genius of Bob Dylan's storytelling is that we ourselves become characters. It is us hopping that train car, walking down the dark side of that road or sitting at the end of the bar,” Hackman said.

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh is the city's oldest performing arts group, best known for its renditions of classical music.

Mr. Smalls co-founder Liz Berlin said the Mendelssohn Choir event feels like a full-circle moment.

“My parents sang in the Mendelssohn under Robert Page for many years,” she said.

The show pushes the boundaries of genre to bring all types of music lovers together to celebrate the iconic Bob Dylan, she said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; tickets start at $15. Mr. Smalls is at 400 Lincoln Avenue.

For more, visit mrsmalls.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.