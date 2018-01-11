Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall accepting applications for mayor

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Aspinwall's former mayor Joe Giuffre retired in December and council is seeking a replacement.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Updated 5 hours ago

Aspinwall council is accepting applications for a new mayor.

Council on Wednesday night approved advertising for the position after newly elected Ted Sheerer learned he was unable to accept the job because it would violate his employer's policy.

Members plan to declare the office vacant during its meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Solicitor Steve Korbel said council will then have 30 days to fill the position.

Council President Tim McLaughlin serves as acting mayor in the interim, Korbel said.

When former Mayor Joe Giuffre announced he would retire at the end of 2017, Sheerer won an unopposed campaign for the four-year seat.

Following his win, Sheerer learned that a work policy prohibits him from holding public office.

Anyone interested can email a letter/resume to Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley at melissa@boroughofaspinwall.com.

Council could appoint a mayor as soon as its meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 or at its meeting at 7 p.m. March 7.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

