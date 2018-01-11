Fox Chapel Area High School hosts blood drive on Feb. 7
Updated 4 hours ago
Lower Valley residents can donate blood at Fox Chapel Area High School on Feb. 7.
The community blood drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the high school large group instruction room. Anyone 16 and older can donate.
The district is hosting four drives this school year and will qualify for scholarships from the Central Blood Bank. Prizes will be awarded for the highest percent participation and largest number of registered donations for the year. Anyone who donates blood at a local donor center can ask for the donation to count toward Fox Chapel Area's total by specifying code HS010025.
Donors can contact Rachel Machen, community outreach sponsor, at Rachel_Machen@fcasd.edu or 412-967-2445. Walk ins are also welcome.
The high school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.