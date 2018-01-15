Aspinwall flea market gets two-year deal but council open to ideas for new location

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The popular summer flea market hosted by Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department will return for at least two years but that doesn't mean it will remain in the municipal parking lot along Commercial Avenue.

Council approved a two-year agreement with members of the VFD, who said the Sunday event brings in more than $25,000 to sustain operations at the 125-year-old department.

“Every time there's a comment out there that we might not have the flea market, we lose vendors,” firefighter Nick Scheid said. “We're trying to maintain a steady base.”

The flea market location has been debated the past several years, with some people complaining about the loss of parking on Sundays.

The market runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April to October. There are about 70 vendors who sell produce, trinkets and flowers.

It has been a staple in the community for more than 40 years.

“It is one-third of their budget,” council woman Lara Voytko said. “If we don't approve it, we have to figure out how to replace that funding.”

Dave Brown suggested if council could find money in the budget, the volunteers could have Sundays off.

Last year, the Aspinwall Chamber of Commerce suggested other fundraisers replace the flea market to help the VFD. Scheid, however, has run the sale for 15 years and said it is about more than the money.

“We want it,” he said. “It brings us together.”

Council appeared amenable to the flea market but some members agreed that location has long been a source of contention.

A resident at the Jan. 10 council meeting suggested the market move to one of the borough's parks. Fire Chief Gene Marsico said he disapproves of the Aspinwall Riverfront Park as a potential location because that venue sits across the Norfolk Southern rail lines and firefighters who work at the flea market could be delayed in answering a call in the event of a train. The Aspinwall Recreation Area along Field Avenue lacks enough parking.

Council president Tim McLaughlin said the discussion will remain open to ways to improve the market, as with any activity in the borough.

He welcomes ideas from the VFD and public safety committee to boost the market's success and at the same time alleviate parking congestion.

“I'm a big fan of the flea market,” he said. “I think we should review how last year went and make any necessary adjustments, if any, to make it better.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.