Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall flea market gets two-year deal but council open to ideas for new location

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
The Sunday flea market in Aspinwall draws a large crowd weekly.
Jan Pakler | The Herald
The Sunday flea market in Aspinwall draws a large crowd weekly.

Updated 5 hours ago

The popular summer flea market hosted by Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department will return for at least two years but that doesn't mean it will remain in the municipal parking lot along Commercial Avenue.

Council approved a two-year agreement with members of the VFD, who said the Sunday event brings in more than $25,000 to sustain operations at the 125-year-old department.

“Every time there's a comment out there that we might not have the flea market, we lose vendors,” firefighter Nick Scheid said. “We're trying to maintain a steady base.”

The flea market location has been debated the past several years, with some people complaining about the loss of parking on Sundays.

The market runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April to October. There are about 70 vendors who sell produce, trinkets and flowers.

It has been a staple in the community for more than 40 years.

“It is one-third of their budget,” council woman Lara Voytko said. “If we don't approve it, we have to figure out how to replace that funding.”

Dave Brown suggested if council could find money in the budget, the volunteers could have Sundays off.

Last year, the Aspinwall Chamber of Commerce suggested other fundraisers replace the flea market to help the VFD. Scheid, however, has run the sale for 15 years and said it is about more than the money.

“We want it,” he said. “It brings us together.”

Council appeared amenable to the flea market but some members agreed that location has long been a source of contention.

A resident at the Jan. 10 council meeting suggested the market move to one of the borough's parks. Fire Chief Gene Marsico said he disapproves of the Aspinwall Riverfront Park as a potential location because that venue sits across the Norfolk Southern rail lines and firefighters who work at the flea market could be delayed in answering a call in the event of a train. The Aspinwall Recreation Area along Field Avenue lacks enough parking.

Council president Tim McLaughlin said the discussion will remain open to ways to improve the market, as with any activity in the borough.

He welcomes ideas from the VFD and public safety committee to boost the market's success and at the same time alleviate parking congestion.

“I'm a big fan of the flea market,” he said. “I think we should review how last year went and make any necessary adjustments, if any, to make it better.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.