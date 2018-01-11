Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area High School hosting clothing sale to benefit Alzheimer's Association

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Members of the Future Business Leaders of America club at Fox Chapel Area High School.
The Future Business Leaders of America students at Fox Chapel Area High School are setting up a quasi-consignment store next month to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association — and they need items to fill the racks.

Students will collect gently used clothes in February and then sell them to teachers and students at a discount.

Proceeds benefit the school's FBLA state project for the Alzheimer's Association.

Unsold items will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Residents interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the high school's main entrance atrium from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. The school is at 611 Field Club Road in O'Hara.

