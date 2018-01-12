Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
About 150 students, staff and parents from Shady Side Academy participated in outreach projects that were meant to empower others during the school's Day of Service to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
Shady Side Academy President Tom Cangiano said the MLK Day of Service is an opportunity for the school to come together to be educated about social issues, engage in meaningful service and reflect on its impact. “It’s important to us to be deliberate in finding ways for our students to engage with and serve the communities beyond our campus gates,“ he said.
Updated 2 hours ago

Shady Side Academy students will visit with patients at HealthSouth Harmarville and H.J. Heinz Campus of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System on Monday to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The SSA Day of Service is hosted by students and staff each year to celebrate the civil rights leader and typically draws more than 150 people.

Volunteers will serve six different projects that include:

• Decorating placemats for Meals for Friends, which delivers food to senior citizens in Wilkins Township and other East End communities.

• Assembling hygiene kits for 412 Youth Zone, which serves teens transitioning from foster care.

• Making treat bags for Beverly's Birthdays, a non-profit group that provides birthday cheer to homeless children.

Students in the middle and senior schools will volunteer at HealthSouth Harmarville Rehab to make blankets and suncatchers for patients, sing songs and play games.

Others will visit the veterans administration hospital in O'Hara to play bingo and make crafts.

This is the school's eighth consecutive year of offering students the chance to volunteer for MLK Day.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

