Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area cancels all weekend activities due to weather

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Alessandro Moreira shows off his soccer skills to his family while playing with them at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park on Dec. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Alessandro Moreira shows off his soccer skills to his family while playing with them at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park on Dec. 31, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

With the region under a winter weather advisory through early Saturday, Fox Chapel Area School District has canceled all weekend activities.

Tonight's girls' and boys' varsity basketball games vs. Latrobe have been moved up to a 4:30 p.m. start for the girls and a 6 p.m. start for the boys.

The girls' middle school basketball games scheduled for today are postponed until Jan. 23 and the boys' middle school basketball games are postponed until Feb. 2; the invitational track meet on Jan. 13 is canceled.

The PMEA District band concert, hosted this week at the high school along Field Club Road, will conclude with a concert today at 3 p.m.

It will be streamed live .

Temperatures are expected to drop today from about 55 degrees to a high of 15 degrees on Sunday. Freezing rain will move through the area today just in time for rush hour, at about 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Pittsburgh is expected to get three to five inches of snow by Saturday.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.