Fox Chapel Area cancels all weekend activities due to weather

With the region under a winter weather advisory through early Saturday, Fox Chapel Area School District has canceled all weekend activities.

Tonight's girls' and boys' varsity basketball games vs. Latrobe have been moved up to a 4:30 p.m. start for the girls and a 6 p.m. start for the boys.

The girls' middle school basketball games scheduled for today are postponed until Jan. 23 and the boys' middle school basketball games are postponed until Feb. 2; the invitational track meet on Jan. 13 is canceled.

The PMEA District band concert, hosted this week at the high school along Field Club Road, will conclude with a concert today at 3 p.m.

It will be streamed live .

Temperatures are expected to drop today from about 55 degrees to a high of 15 degrees on Sunday. Freezing rain will move through the area today just in time for rush hour, at about 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Pittsburgh is expected to get three to five inches of snow by Saturday.

