Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area's Seshan brothers win state robotics title

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Brothers and Fox Chapel Area students Sanjay and Arvind Seshan captured the First Place Champion’s award and the First Place Robot Performance Award at the Western Pennsylvania State Championship for FIRST LEGO League at La Roche College on Jan. 13.
Fox Chapel Area students Sanjay and Arvind Seshan won first place at the Western Pennsylvania State Championship for FIRST LEGO League where they had to build and program robots to perform specific tasks.
Updated 7 hours ago

Brothers and Fox Chapel Area students Sanjay and Arvind Seshan captured the First Place Champion's award and the First Place Robot Performance Award at the Western Pennsylvania State Championship for FIRST LEGO League at La Roche College on Jan. 13.

FIRST LEGO League is an international robotics contest for children ages nine to 14 with 30,000 teams participating. At La Roche, there were 82 local teams that competed.

Students had to build and program autonomous robots to complete specific tasks, complete a research project and demonstrate teamwork.

The Seshan's First Place Champion's award was the top award in the competition, given to the team that best exemplifies the FIRST program's values.

Their robot was the highest scoring robot at the event.

The young pair already has a legacy in FIRST LEGO League, having started competing in 2011 when they were six and eight years old. They have a website, EV3Lessons.com, which they use to teach robotics to more than 220,000 users from 175 countries.

The boys said they believe strongly in promoting STEM and passing on their passion and knowledge to others. In November 2017, they were invited to Costa Rica to present their robotics work as Robot Experts at the World Robot Olympiad.

Next up is a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark in February to share their robotics projects at LEGO World, then on to Detroit in April to represent Pennsylvania at a global tournament, World Festival.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

