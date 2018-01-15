Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg to appoint new council member next week

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
New council members Matthew Brudnock, left, and Joe Simbari, right, along with incumbents Brittany Reno and Karen Pastor were sworn in Jan. 2 by retired Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Robert Gallo.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg council is expected to appoint its newest member next week.

Manager Bill Rossey said council is scheduled to discuss the board vacancy during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

“They will act on it at the meeting,” he said.

Only one person has submitted an application to fill the position, left vacant by Matt Rudzki after he was elected mayor in November and sworn in to office on Jan. 2.

There are two years remaining on Rudzki's council term.

The appointee will join new council members Joe Simbari and Matt Brudnok, who were each elected to four-year terms and sworn in by Judge Robert Gallo this month.

At the same time, council bid farewell to outgoing mayor Richard Panza and retiring council member Lou Costanzo and recognized them for their years of service to the borough. Panza served for more than 60 years as council member and then mayor and Costanzo served for more than 40 years through the fire department and council.

Council meets in the municipal office, 1611 Main Street.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

