Fox Chapel Area hosting summer program to empower students

Students from across the region can enroll in a summer program at Fox Chapel Area High School to learn how to prepare for life after school.

The district partnered with Dale Carnegie to present “Empower: Design Your Future” from June 18-22 and June 25-28. Content focuses on building self-confidence, communication skills, teamwork, attitude and time management.

“This is a really exciting summer opportunity for students from all school districts,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

The leadership program, presented by the Western Pennsylvania Learning Academy, is geared toward high school students. Cost starts at $400 for a nine-day session.

“Empower2018 is designed to help prepare young people for the real world,” Berzonski said.

Participants can learn how to be assertive — not aggressive, discover the importance of behavior management, use the vocabulary of business, make the connection between emotional maturity and professional behavior and communicate with confidence and enthusiasm, Berzonski said.

Students can add four workshops to earn two college credits.

For more, contact Lisa Gibson at 412-967-2479 or Lisa_Gibson@fcasd.edu.

