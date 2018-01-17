Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall earns COG grant for water valve replacement

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Aspinwall received a grant to replace water valves in the spring.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Aspinwall received a grant to replace water valves in the spring.

Updated 18 hours ago

Water valves in the 5th Street neighborhood of Aspinwall will be replaced this spring.

The borough received a $42,000 grant through the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments to pay for the work.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said she expects the project to begin when the weather breaks.

Valves control the water flow in each area of the community. In the case of a water line break, the valves are used to turn off flow to a specific block, O'Malley said.

“We'll replace some of the old valves and add some in areas where we didn't have any or they were widespread,” she said.

The council of governments is composed of local communities and is used to jointly bid contracts for items, like salt or road work, at a lesser price.

The borough pays about $8,000 a year for dues.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.