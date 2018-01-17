Aspinwall earns COG grant for water valve replacement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water valves in the 5th Street neighborhood of Aspinwall will be replaced this spring.

The borough received a $42,000 grant through the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments to pay for the work.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said she expects the project to begin when the weather breaks.

Valves control the water flow in each area of the community. In the case of a water line break, the valves are used to turn off flow to a specific block, O'Malley said.

“We'll replace some of the old valves and add some in areas where we didn't have any or they were widespread,” she said.

The council of governments is composed of local communities and is used to jointly bid contracts for items, like salt or road work, at a lesser price.

The borough pays about $8,000 a year for dues.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.