Fox Chapel

Photo gallery: Therapy dogs help Fox Chapel Area kids handle stress of finals

Jan Pakler | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Aspinwall resident Alexa Fiehrer brought her therapy dog, Bella, to visit with students at Fox Chapel Area High School during finals Thursday. Bennett Marsico reacts to attention from the golden retriever.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Madison Treser shows Fox Chapel Area students her 5-year-old Newfoundland therapy dog named Klondike during the Animal Friends visit to the school on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel Area senior Luke Hoover feeds carrots to Samantha, a rescue dog that is now a certified Therapet with Animal Friends of Pittsburgh. The dogs were brought to the activities room and sponsored by the school's Community Outreach Club to help students with stress on finals.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
The Fox Chapel Area High School Community Outreach Club worked with Animals Friends of Pittsburgh for the fourth year in a row to bring therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers to the school for the students to visit with to relieve stress during finals testing on Thursday.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

