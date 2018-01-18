Fox Chapel Area Educators collect blankets for homeless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homeless people across the area might be a little warmer thanks to members of the Fox Chapel Area Educators Association who collected more than 165 new and gently used blankets to distribute.

“We realize it isn't only necessary to educate the students academically so we choose these types of projects to not only give back to the community but to model stewardship for our students,” said Fairview Elementary teacher and association president-elect Lisa Lang.

She said reaching out to serve others is an important lesson for everyone, young and old.

The group collected blankets the first two weeks of January, when temperatures dipped well below zero degrees on many nights.

The blankets will be donated to two Aspinwall residents who prefer to remain anonymous but who trek through the local Pittsburgh streets every Monday to deliver warm clothes to the homeless.

Lang said that association members felt the outings are underpublicized and deserving of a swell of community support.

She also said members of the association have for years made it a priority to help others. In the past, they have had food drives, book collections and clothing drives that benefit the district community and beyond.

The association has 381 members and includes teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors.

