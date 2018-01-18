Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area Educators collect blankets for homeless

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Fairview Elementary School teachers Dennis Emert and Kristen Bost fold donations from the blanket drive by the Fox Chapel Area Educators Association. Emert is an instrumental music teacher and Bost is a second-grade teacher.
submitted
Fairview Elementary School teachers Dennis Emert and Kristen Bost fold donations from the blanket drive by the Fox Chapel Area Educators Association. Emert is an instrumental music teacher and Bost is a second-grade teacher.

Updated 6 hours ago

Homeless people across the area might be a little warmer thanks to members of the Fox Chapel Area Educators Association who collected more than 165 new and gently used blankets to distribute.

“We realize it isn't only necessary to educate the students academically so we choose these types of projects to not only give back to the community but to model stewardship for our students,” said Fairview Elementary teacher and association president-elect Lisa Lang.

She said reaching out to serve others is an important lesson for everyone, young and old.

The group collected blankets the first two weeks of January, when temperatures dipped well below zero degrees on many nights.

The blankets will be donated to two Aspinwall residents who prefer to remain anonymous but who trek through the local Pittsburgh streets every Monday to deliver warm clothes to the homeless.

Lang said that association members felt the outings are underpublicized and deserving of a swell of community support.

She also said members of the association have for years made it a priority to help others. In the past, they have had food drives, book collections and clothing drives that benefit the district community and beyond.

The association has 381 members and includes teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.