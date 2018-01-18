Fox Chapel prohibits parking along Trillium Lane

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parking is now prohibited along Trillium Lane in Fox Chapel.

Council approved the move after considering traffic congestion and other factors.

“The most important issue is public safety,” Manager Gary Koehler said.

Cars parked along the lane made it impossible to entirely clear the road during inclement weather, he said.

“Emergency vehicle access to residents' homes was hindered,” Koehler added.

Access to the nearby Lockhart Trail by borough equipment was also limited.

There were other factors that led to the decision too, council members said, which included noise disturbances for homeowners.

On-street parking was previously permitted on Trillium Lane when the borough didn't have any other parking for the dog walkers

who use Lockhart Trail. Now, permit parking is provided on Squaw Run Road.

Residents can apply for up to two permits for free, then pay $25 for each vehicle after.

Residents of other communities in the Fox Chapel Area School District will pay $25 per vehicle.

In other borough news:

The Fox Chapel Area Land Trust is seeking new members. The group's mission is to acquire and hold land in all six municipalities of the Fox Chapel Area School District. That includes Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, Sharpsburg and O'Hara.

Members seek to preserve land in its natural state for the benefit of the public. Anyone interested can contact fcalt.org.

