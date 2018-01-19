Fox Chapel Area High School hosts early graduation
Fox Chapel Area High School hosted its early graduation ceremony on Jan. 18, with 18 students getting their high school send off.
Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said students graduate early for a number of reasons, including travel, an early start to college, volunteer opportunities or work force entry.
Graduates pictured here include Brea Burkovich, Taylor Grandizio, Hailey Johnson, Ananya Malkani, Madison Marcussen, Shanna McKaveney, Mallory McNally, Kennedie Morris, Katelyn Photopoulos, Adam Skvorak, Anna Troyan, Ruopeng Wang and Victoria Winegarden.
Not pictured are Amanda Bozic, Taylor Braun, Troy Hazard, Eliana Tolentino and Anthony Upton.
Fox Chapel will graduate the balance of the class, about 320 students, on June 10 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.
