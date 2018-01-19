Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall hires part-time police officer, seeking more

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Aspinwall police officers Shawn McMinn and Dave Nemec show off the department's bicycle in 2014.
Jan Pakler | for Trib Total Media
Aspinwall police officers Shawn McMinn and Dave Nemec show off the department's bicycle in 2014.

Updated 7 hours ago

On the heels of its pending hire of part-time police officer Ryan Clark on Jan. 10, Aspinwall council is seeking additional members to supplement the department.

Aspinwall is accepting applications for part-time officers who are 21 or older, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.

Potential hires must also have an Act 120 certification, which is the municipal police officer's training program.

Pay is $18 an hour.

Aspinwall currently has five full-timers and three part-time officers. The chief's position is vacant.

Clark, a part-time officer in Blawnox, will be added to the department once paperwork is finalized, Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

Officer-in-Charge Dave Nemec said “everything looks good so far in his vetting.”

Applications will be accepted on an on-going basis and are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the borough office, 217 Commercial Ave., or on the website .

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

