Fox Chapel tree pruning to begin in February

Fox Chapel

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Tree pruning will begin along Guys Run Road and elsewhere in Fox Chapel in February.
Fox Chapel tree pruning will begin in February.

Duquesne Light Company contracted Davey Tree Experts to trim trees along 120 miles of circuits throughout the borough. Work will stretch from Guys Run Road to Powers Run Road, ending along Guyasuta Road. From there, crews will work north toward Indiana Township.

Properties that sit within the work zone can expect to have pruning.

Borough Manager Gary Koehler said residents will be notified in February and work will begin soon after. The project is expected to last through November.

Davey Tree uses line clearance practices approved by the International Society of Arboriculture, he said.

Koehler said crews will seek to control smaller but fast-growing trees within the rights-of-way by using herbicide to prevent future maintenance and interruptions.

Hazardous trees will be identified and dealt with, he said.

Crews will provide contact information for the general foreman with property owners where work is being done.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

