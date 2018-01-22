Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Eliyah Roberts honored by CMU for poetry

Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Shady Side Academy sophomore Eliyah Roberts was honored at Carnegie Mellon University’s 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Writing Awards.

Shady Side Academy sophomore Eliyah Roberts was honored by Carnegie Mellon University during its 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Writing Awards.

Roberts' poem, “You Better Aim at the Sky,” was recognized as the best entry submitted by an SSA student during the event on Jan. 15.

“It was honor to be recognized because as a society we all need to expand our knowledge about different cultural and racial groups and backgrounds,” Roberts said.

“This will allow us to truly connect with one another and learn more about the world we live in.”

Senior School Head Sophie Lau accompanied Roberts to the awards ceremony where 34 area college and high school student writers were honored in four categories: high school poetry, high school prose, college poetry and college prose.

The MLK, Jr. Writing Awards program was established in 1999 to give high school and college students a creative space to explore racial and cultural differences. It is open to all high school and college students in the Pittsburgh area.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

