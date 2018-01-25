Blawnox taps longtime resident as newest council member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Longtime Blawnox resident Elaine Palmer was tapped this month as council's newest member.

She was appointed to fill the remainder of the term left vacant by the November death of member Harry Novicki.

Palmer, sworn in to council on Jan. 2, was chosen from among three applicants, Manager John Stinner said.

“I care about the community and want to help out any way I can,” said Palmer, a borough resident for 22 years and owner of a local hair salon.

“My voice is a positive voice.”

Palmer said it will take some time to acclimate herself to local government but touted herself as a team player.

“I'm willing to learn anything and willing to ask questions to keep our town going strong,” she said.

Raised on Pittsburgh's North Side, Palmer graduated from Mt. Alvernia High School in Millvale. Her three children attend Fox Chapel Area School District.

Palmer is scheduled to attend an educational boot camp for newly elected council representatives this month.

“I'll learn as I go,” she said.

“Everyone cares for their community and anywhere that I can be a positive influence and a problem-solver, I will try to help.”

