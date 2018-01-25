Fox Chapel Area hosts February parent orientations for fall kindergarten families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents of children entering kindergarten this fall in the Fox Chapel Area School District can register now and attend one of multiple parent orientations starting Feb. 6.

Registration can be completed online at register.fcasd.edu.

Orientation meetings seek to acquaint parents with the kindergarten program and school environment.

They are 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Fairview Elementary, 738 Dorseyville Road in Indiana Township; 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Hartwood Elementary, 3730 Saxonburg Boulevard in Indiana Township; 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Kerr Elementary, 341 Kittanning Pike in O'Hara;

and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at O'Hara Elementary, 115 Cabin Lane in O'Hara.

Children must be five years old before Sept. 1 to start kindergarten in the 2018-2019 school year. A certificate of birth date, immunization records, two proofs of residency and a photo ID must be presented for registration.

Incoming families are also encouraged to sign up for the elementary story times hosted by each school and for the Creativity and Literacy Program sessions. To learn more about those events, visit clp.fcasd.edu.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.