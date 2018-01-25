Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Lauri Ann West Community Center expands Sunday hours

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Members work out in the fitness center at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Members work out in the fitness center at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.

Residents can hit the gym a bit earlier on Sundays at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara.

Officials announced today that the facility at 1220 Powers Run Road will open at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 4, one hour earlier than in the past.

“That gives you one more hour at the fitness center, to shoot some hoops or walk/run on our indoor track,” said Monica Gay, marketing director.

The 28,000-square-foot center sits on 11 acres and includes a paid gym, multi-purpose area, regulation-size gymnasium and programming rooms. On any given day, there are yoga classes, art and Bridge tournaments. In all, there are more than 300 programs offered.

The center serves residents of the six municipalities of the Fox Chapel Area School District.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

For more, visit lauriannwestcc.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

