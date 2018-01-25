Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

A cappella group 'Six Appeal' next in Hillman Performing Arts Series

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Six Appeal will perform in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts Series in February in Fox Chapel.
submitted
Six Appeal will perform in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts Series in February in Fox Chapel.

Updated 4 hours ago

A cappella group Six Appeal will perform as part of the Hillman Performing Arts Series at Shady Side Academy in February.

The vocal ensemble infuses its performance with sharp comedic timing and the energy of a rock band, taking audiences on a journey that spans decades of music. They perform oldies, current chart-toppers and original tunes.

As part of their visit, Six Appeal will host a master class for elementary students at SSA's junior school and Country Day School.

The group's performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA senior school campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $24 for senior citizens and $16 for children age 18 or younger. They are for sale at thehillman.org or by phone at 412-968-3040.

The Hillman was founded in 2004 to foster access to cultural events for all local residents. The final show of the 2017-2018 series will be the acrobatic theatre troupe PUSH Physical Theatre on March 11.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.