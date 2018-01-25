A cappella group 'Six Appeal' next in Hillman Performing Arts Series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A cappella group Six Appeal will perform as part of the Hillman Performing Arts Series at Shady Side Academy in February.

The vocal ensemble infuses its performance with sharp comedic timing and the energy of a rock band, taking audiences on a journey that spans decades of music. They perform oldies, current chart-toppers and original tunes.

As part of their visit, Six Appeal will host a master class for elementary students at SSA's junior school and Country Day School.

The group's performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the SSA senior school campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $24 for senior citizens and $16 for children age 18 or younger. They are for sale at thehillman.org or by phone at 412-968-3040.

The Hillman was founded in 2004 to foster access to cultural events for all local residents. The final show of the 2017-2018 series will be the acrobatic theatre troupe PUSH Physical Theatre on March 11.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.