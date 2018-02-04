Sharpsburg parents to be held accountable if child bullies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg council has approved an anti-bullying ordinance that holds parents accountable for the actions of their children, both in person and online.

Sharpsburg is the second Allegheny County municipality to approve such an ordinance.

Parents will be fined $250 for first-time citations and if they don't pay, they will be ordered to perform community service, officials said.

“We need to stop bullying and it's going to start here at the local level,” Sharpsburg Police Officer Brian Hoebel said.

Council voted unanimously Jan. 25 to pass the ordinance, after hearing public comment from Hoebel as well as borough residents.

Hoebel told council that the ordinance gives him and the other five full-time officers the opportunity to tackle the issue from a different angle.

“I'm looking at this as another tool in my tool box, very similar to what I wear on my belt,” Hoebel said. “Its another virtual tool you could say.”

The ordinance is limited only to actions in the borough and does not apply in Fox Chapel Area schools, even if an incident involves Sharpsburg students.

Brentwood passed a similar bullying ordinance in 2014.

Bullying is defined in the ordinance as a form of harassment and an intentional deed intended to intimidate, abuse, defame or threaten another person.

Fox Chapel Area graduate Brian Kozera Jr. spoke at the meeting and said bullying was a big part of his life.

Kozera, 19, told council he's seen the effects of bullying first hand.

“I've had friends self-harm or contemplate why they aren't good enough to fit in or why they aren't good enough to be involved,” Kozera said. “I want to voice my full support of this instead of seeing another child go home hurt. I just can't stand it.

“I wish this ordinance would have been introduced when I was growing up and in school, but I'm glad something is happening now instead of seeing another child hurt physically or mentally.”

In Pennsylvania, schools are required to provide written policies to students addressing how to make complaints about harassment. The Sharpsburg ordinance takes it one step further by penalizing parents of those kids caught bullying — whether the actions occur online or in person.

Mayor Matt Rudzki introduced the proposed ordinance at a meeting last month. Council amended the original proposal which called for a $600 fine after some parents called it too much.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.