Sharpsburg leads the charge for police regionalization

Sharpsburg council approved a move to merge its police department with ones in Blawnox, Aspinwall, Fox Chapel and O'Hara.

Council voted unanimously to move forward, but Mayor Matthew Rudzki and council members stressed that the process could take more than a year for the regional force to be developed.

The borough is the first of the five communities to approve the move. Other councils will discuss it during February meetings. Indiana Township is the only municipality of the Fox Chapel Area School District which is not considering the option.

Rudzki said Indiana Township officials could consider the issue in the future, but are not ready to do so now.

“One of the key goals of regionalization is for us to leverage resources,” Rudzki said. “In addition, we can reduce redundancies within a department and streamline services.”

Consolidation would lead to cost savings, more efficient service, cooperation between departments and advances in technology and leadership, officials said.

It brings the possibility of an investigation unit and an opportunity to shift reliance for major crimes from Allegheny County Police to the regionalized department.

“Sometimes the county police aren't always available, and unless its of a certain value, they aren't going to come out,” Rudzki said.

The borough's department has six full-time officers, which Rudzki said makes it hard to fully staff two officers per shift. A regionalized department would help eliminate that problem.

Councilman Greg Domian said he had trouble finding any downside to a regional department. A study he found revealed cost benefits as well as a higher quality of full-time officers.

“I did research, and I see this as a huge benefit,” Domian said.

Aspinwall council last month received an independent study of its department that recommended consolidation.

“It's important to know that we are not reinventing the wheel here,” Rudzki said. “There are 35 regional police departments in Pennsylvania that represent 125 municipalities.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.