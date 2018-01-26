Sharpsburg council appoints Jon Jaso as newest member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It took nearly a year, but Sharpsburg resident Jon Jaso finally was successful in his bid to join borough council.

Jaso was appointed Thursday to fill the two-year term left when Matt Rudzki was elected mayor in November.

“I've always felt a calling to public service,” Jaso said. “Serving on borough council now lets me take that to the next level, allowing me to work side by side with others that share my passion for improving the place that we call home.”

Jaso lost his bid for council in the last election by a handful of votes.

An Allegheny County emergency service dispatcher and member of the borough's volunteer fire department, Jaso was undaunted, he said, in his desire to serve the community.

He said he hopes to be a voice of the people and someone who residents know they can count on.

Jaso joins two other new members of council, Joe Simbari and Matt Brudnok, who were each elected to four-year terms and sworn in on Jan. 2.

Councilman Greg Domian is invigorated to have new officials work alongside him, saying that it means new ideas for the community.

“We need to continue to gather momentum and sustain the amazing rebirth our town is experiencing,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.