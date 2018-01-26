Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg council appoints Jon Jaso as newest member

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Sharpsburg Councilman Jon Jaso.
Submitted
Sharpsburg Councilman Jon Jaso.

Updated 17 hours ago

It took nearly a year, but Sharpsburg resident Jon Jaso finally was successful in his bid to join borough council.

Jaso was appointed Thursday to fill the two-year term left when Matt Rudzki was elected mayor in November.

“I've always felt a calling to public service,” Jaso said. “Serving on borough council now lets me take that to the next level, allowing me to work side by side with others that share my passion for improving the place that we call home.”

Jaso lost his bid for council in the last election by a handful of votes.

An Allegheny County emergency service dispatcher and member of the borough's volunteer fire department, Jaso was undaunted, he said, in his desire to serve the community.

He said he hopes to be a voice of the people and someone who residents know they can count on.

Jaso joins two other new members of council, Joe Simbari and Matt Brudnok, who were each elected to four-year terms and sworn in on Jan. 2.

Councilman Greg Domian is invigorated to have new officials work alongside him, saying that it means new ideas for the community.

“We need to continue to gather momentum and sustain the amazing rebirth our town is experiencing,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.