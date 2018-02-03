Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Fox Chapel Area 'Best Buddies' dance

Jan Pakler | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School special education teachers Michele Fischer and Kathleen Borz dance with student Jazz McDonald (center) at the semi-formal dance hosted by the schools Best Buddies club on Jan. 27, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area students dress up in costumes to pose for photos while attending the semi-formal dance hosted by the Best Buddies club.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School senior Dominique Lorch makes a heart sign while posing for a photo with Gavin McDowell at the Best Buddies dance on Jan. 27.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Best Buddies president Lexie Schutzman, ( left ), toasts with long-time friend Joyann Mahoney, ( right ), as they eat pizza during the semi-formal dance at the Lauri Ann West Community Center on Jan. 27.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
More than 130 students attended the Best Buddies dance at the Lauri Ann West Community Center on Jan. 27.

Fox Chapel Area High School Best Buddies club hosted a semi-formal dance on Jan. 27 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara. The student-run club creates buddy pairs of students with and without disabilities to create a inclusive school climate.

More than 120 students participate in the club, dedicated to creating friendships outside of the classroom. Best Buddies is a worldwide organization working to end the social, physical and economic isolation of people with disabilities.

The event included a DJ, face painting, food and a photo booth with costumes.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

