Shady Side Academy presents 'Anything Goes'

Shady Side Academy senior school will present “Anything Goes” for its winter student musical on Feb. 9-11.

The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the school's campus at 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and can be purchased online at shadysideacademy.org/theater, by phone at 412-968-3040 or at the door.

“Anything Goes” is a madcap adventure of boy-meets-girl on a cruise ship bound from New York to London. It first hit the stage in 1934 with toe-tapping music by Cole Porter that includes familiar titles like “You're the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

“It's a wonder that all of the romances are sorted out and disaster is averted aboard the magical ship where anything goes,” said Theater Director Dana Hardy-Bingham.

She said some of the dialogue/content might be perceived as objectionable.

More than 75 students are participating in the cast, crew and orchestra pit. Principal roles include junior Koji Shimada of Fox Chapel, senior Antoni Yotov of O'Hara, senior Chester Todd of Fox Chapel, senior Rachel Winterhalter of Mars, senior Julia Zoratto of Point Breeze, freshman Mark Fire of McCandless and senior Emily Weiss of Penn Hills.

Senior Izzy Calihan of Fox Chapel is assistant director.

Faculty member Dan Brill is the show's music director. Staff member Austin Davidheiser is the technical director and lighting and set designer. Tron McConnell is assistant technical director, Val Williams is choreographer and Leah Klocko is costume designer.

