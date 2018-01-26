Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy presents 'Anything Goes'

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Shady Side Academy students Peter Foster and Kerry Broker rehearse scenes during the 2016 school musical.
Shady Side Academy students Peter Foster and Kerry Broker rehearse scenes during the 2016 school musical.

Updated 19 hours ago

Shady Side Academy senior school will present “Anything Goes” for its winter student musical on Feb. 9-11.

The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts on the school's campus at 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and can be purchased online at shadysideacademy.org/theater, by phone at 412-968-3040 or at the door.

“Anything Goes” is a madcap adventure of boy-meets-girl on a cruise ship bound from New York to London. It first hit the stage in 1934 with toe-tapping music by Cole Porter that includes familiar titles like “You're the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

“It's a wonder that all of the romances are sorted out and disaster is averted aboard the magical ship where anything goes,” said Theater Director Dana Hardy-Bingham.

She said some of the dialogue/content might be perceived as objectionable.

More than 75 students are participating in the cast, crew and orchestra pit. Principal roles include junior Koji Shimada of Fox Chapel, senior Antoni Yotov of O'Hara, senior Chester Todd of Fox Chapel, senior Rachel Winterhalter of Mars, senior Julia Zoratto of Point Breeze, freshman Mark Fire of McCandless and senior Emily Weiss of Penn Hills.

Senior Izzy Calihan of Fox Chapel is assistant director.

Faculty member Dan Brill is the show's music director. Staff member Austin Davidheiser is the technical director and lighting and set designer. Tron McConnell is assistant technical director, Val Williams is choreographer and Leah Klocko is costume designer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.