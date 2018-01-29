Aspinwall musician Peter King performs with Mendelssohn
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, the city's oldest performing arts group, hit the stage at Mr. Smalls with Aspinwall resident
Peter King joining them on guitar.
The Millvale venue hosted “The Times They Are a-Changin,” a three-night performance of Bob Dylan covers from Jan. 25-27.
King is a frequent figure on the local lecture circuit, speaking to aspiring musicians at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel and performing acoustic classics from James Taylor and Paul Simon at Tavern in the Wall in Aspinwall.
The guitar teacher has two CDs to his credit and has shared the stage with Pittsburgh's best musicians.
With the Mendelssohn, a chorus of 100-plus singers and a small instrumental ensemble, King performed some of Dylan's hits with composer Steve Hackman, originator of FUSE at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, conducting.
For more, visit peterkingmusic.com.
