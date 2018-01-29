Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall musician Peter King performs with Mendelssohn

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
Peter King of Aspinwall is a guitar teacher and performer. He frequently gives lectures on the music of James Taylor, The Beatles and Paul Simon.
submitted
Peter King of Aspinwall is a guitar teacher and performer. He frequently gives lectures on the music of James Taylor, The Beatles and Paul Simon.
Peter King, Aspinwall guitarist, performs with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
Alisa Garin Photography
Peter King, Aspinwall guitarist, performs with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh performed at Mr. Smalls in Millvale Jan. 25-27.
Alisa Garin Photography
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh performed at Mr. Smalls in Millvale Jan. 25-27.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, the city's oldest performing arts group, hit the stage at Mr. Smalls with Aspinwall resident

Peter King joining them on guitar.

The Millvale venue hosted “The Times They Are a-Changin,” a three-night performance of Bob Dylan covers from Jan. 25-27.

King is a frequent figure on the local lecture circuit, speaking to aspiring musicians at Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel and performing acoustic classics from James Taylor and Paul Simon at Tavern in the Wall in Aspinwall.

The guitar teacher has two CDs to his credit and has shared the stage with Pittsburgh's best musicians.

With the Mendelssohn, a chorus of 100-plus singers and a small instrumental ensemble, King performed some of Dylan's hits with composer Steve Hackman, originator of FUSE at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, conducting.

For more, visit peterkingmusic.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.