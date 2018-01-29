Run the Pittsburgh Marathon for free by supporting Catholic charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Run the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6 for free by fundraising for Dirty Vagabond Ministries in Sharpsburg.

Runners commit to raising up to $500 in exchange for free registration, team dinner and a shirt.

Andy Lesnefsky, director of mission advancement for Dirty Vagabond, said he is looking for 100 runners of all ages and skill level. Participants can run the marathon, half-marathon, relay or 5K.

His group has raised more than $400,000 to support Catholic youth in Pittsburgh over the past eight years.

In Sharpsburg, Dirty Vagabond is housed at St. Juan Diego along 9th Street with two ministers that reach out to local teens in an effort to bring God into their lives. They run an afterschool center, host game nights and offer weekly dinners.

Dirty Vagabond is the only Catholic charity of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

For more, visit DirtyVagabond.com/marathon.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.