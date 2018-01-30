Time to register for Fox Chapel Area prekindergarten story times

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registration is required for parents and children attending the Fox Chapel Area School District prekindergarten story times.

The annual program is designed to help prepare prospective kindergarten students for starting school in the fall. Story times offer students the chance to look around their elementary school and give parents information regarding school readiness and registration. The program is a series of sessions with different information presented each time.

• Fairview Elementary: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7 and April 4 at the school, 738 Dorseyville Road. To register, visit tinyurl.com/fvkdg2018.

• Hartwood Elementary: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, March 8 and April 5 at the school, 3730 Saxonburg Blvd. To register, visit tinyurl.com/hwkdg2018.

• Kerr Elementary: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 7 at the school, 341 Kittanning Pike. To register, visit tinyurl.com/krkdg2018. Incoming Kerr kindergartners and their parents are also encouraged to attend the Kerr prekindergarten Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 5 at the school.

• O'Hara Elementary: 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 20, March 5 and April 2 for students with last names beginning with A-L, and 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 21, March 6 and April 3 for students with last names beginning with M-Z, at the school, 115 Cabin Lane. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ohkdg2018.

